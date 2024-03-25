Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$12.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$19.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.71.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$10.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.87. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.16 and a 1-year high of C$11.70. The firm has a market cap of C$6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 17.88%. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2206897 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

