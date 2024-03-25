CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 137.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $470,740.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.96. The company had a trading volume of 400,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,220. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.79.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.