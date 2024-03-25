Critical Contrast: Renovaro (RENB) versus Its Rivals

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) is one of 962 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Renovaro to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Renovaro and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovaro 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovaro Competitors 6112 18005 43056 878 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 71.32%. Given Renovaro’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Renovaro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.2% of Renovaro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Renovaro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Renovaro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovaro N/A -81.25% -65.29% Renovaro Competitors -2,514.27% -206.71% -28.82%

Volatility and Risk

Renovaro has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovaro’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renovaro and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovaro N/A -$39.68 million -4.61 Renovaro Competitors $1.61 billion $97.51 million -4.41

Renovaro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Renovaro. Renovaro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Renovaro competitors beat Renovaro on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Renovaro Company Profile

Renovaro Inc., a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV. It also develops RENB-DC-11, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for pancreatic cancer; RENB-DC-12-XX, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for other solid tumors; and RENB-HV-21 for treating HIV with allogeneic natural killer (NK) and gamma delta T-cells. It has strategic partnerships with the University of California, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and Caring Cross. The company was formerly known as Renovaro Biosciences Inc. and changed its name to Renovaro Inc. in February 2024. Renovaro Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

