CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $321.00 and last traded at $326.77. 681,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 4,043,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $327.58.

Specifically, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total value of $8,497,444.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 235,881 shares of company stock worth $72,230,185. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.72, a P/E/G ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

