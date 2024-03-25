CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.66 Per Share

CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from CT UK High Income B Share’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CHIB traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 80.50 ($1.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464. CT UK High Income B Share has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.49. The stock has a market cap of £24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.44 and a beta of 0.70.

F&C UK High Income Trust plc operates as an investment trust, which invests in a portfolio of equities and fixed interest securities in the United Kingdom. The trust's equity portfolio comprises investments in large capitalization equities operating in the financial resources, noncyclical consumer goods, cyclical services, noncyclical services, general industrials, utilities, basic industries, and information technology sectors.

