CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.66 Per Share

CT UK High Income B Share (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from CT UK High Income B Share’s previous dividend of $1.32. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT UK High Income B Share Price Performance
LON:CHIB traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 80.50 ($1.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464. CT UK High Income B Share has a 1 year low of GBX 75 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.49. The stock has a market cap of £24.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.44 and a beta of 0.70.
About CT UK High Income B Share
