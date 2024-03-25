DA Davidson Increases PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target to $4.00

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ PAYS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 62,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,414. PaySign has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

In related news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 19,098 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $52,328.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,375,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,730,157.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,448,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,257,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 19,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,375,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,157.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 691,570 shares of company stock worth $2,046,811. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PaySign by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,600,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 663.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in PaySign by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 38,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

