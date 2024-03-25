DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRZE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.76.

Get Braze alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Braze

Braze Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.80. 175,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,147. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. Braze has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,041.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,471 shares of company stock worth $5,013,803 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Braze during the third quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Braze by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.