Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $190.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DRI opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.05. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,244,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,075,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

