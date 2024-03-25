Delek US (NYSE:DK) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Delek US traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 61175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.56.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,976 shares of company stock valued at $135,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 1,150.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.98.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 445.45%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

