Delta Air Lines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 77,575 put options on the company. This is an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 49,979 put options.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,698,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,246,044. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

