Dero Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, Dero has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00007618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $73.26 million and $9,694.82 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,222.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.00726875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00132961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00060050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.55 or 0.00210666 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00128343 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

