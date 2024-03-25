Desjardins Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.65.

Vermilion Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

TSE VET opened at C$15.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.97. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert B. Michaleski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

