Desjardins Trims Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Target Price to C$4.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SDE. CIBC lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.13.

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$3.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$625.25 million, a PE ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.48. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.63 and a 52-week high of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. The company had revenue of C$77.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3902439 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

