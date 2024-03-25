Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Dexus Industria REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28.
Dexus Industria REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dexus Industria REIT
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 4 Overbought Household Names, Time for a Pullback?
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.