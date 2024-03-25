DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

DHT Stock Performance

NYSE DHT opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. DHT has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of -0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC lifted its position in DHT by 42.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,122,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $166,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DHT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,361,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 76,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,906,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after purchasing an additional 442,611 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in DHT by 8,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

