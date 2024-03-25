DiaMedica Therapeutics’ (DMAC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.72.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.
