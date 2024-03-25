DiaMedica Therapeutics’ (DMAC) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.72.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.

