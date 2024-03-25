Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DNTH. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,961,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $303,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,240,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $16,644,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
