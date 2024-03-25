DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,890.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last ninety days. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $224.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

