DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the sporting goods retailer on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend by an average of 47.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods to earn $14.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

DKS stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.50. The stock had a trading volume of 484,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $224.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.33.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

