DigiByte (DGB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.59 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $251.44 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,615.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $491.64 or 0.00696220 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.00128206 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008619 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00045671 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00060317 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.87 or 0.00202321 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000727 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00127836 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,908,153,547 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars.
