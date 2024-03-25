Digital Ltd Quint Acquires 22,000 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 726,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,236,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Digital Ltd Quint also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Digital Ltd Quint acquired 46,500 shares of Lee Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $600,780.00.

Lee Enterprises Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of LEE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises ( NYSE:LEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

