Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,590,000. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after buying an additional 1,213,526 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.87.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.83. 1,746,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

