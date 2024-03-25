Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $46.43

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.43, but opened at $44.50. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 13,341,752 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $5,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

