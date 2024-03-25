Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.41) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.22) to GBX 430 ($5.47) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of DOM stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 351.80 ($4.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,254.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 365.33. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1-year low of GBX 267.40 ($3.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 432.20 ($5.50).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

