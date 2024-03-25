Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.41) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.22) to GBX 430 ($5.47) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
