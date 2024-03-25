Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,726 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $61,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $103.19. 967,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,395. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.66.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

