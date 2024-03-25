Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,891 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America comprises about 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $104,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,264,000 after purchasing an additional 110,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after acquiring an additional 177,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,045 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.71. The stock had a trading volume of 225,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,199. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.73. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $128.21 and a 52 week high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

