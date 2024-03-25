Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,226,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,983 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Haleon worth $67,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Haleon by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Haleon by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,514,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

