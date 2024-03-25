Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $39.76 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Edison International worth $39,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Edison International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 41,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.4 %

EIX stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.25. 576,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,467. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

