Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $57.42 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,348,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $57,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,338,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. The stock has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.