Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $74.90 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $74,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,994,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,269,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,640,000 after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 24,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.60. 1,909,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $183.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.45. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.