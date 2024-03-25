Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $90.48 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,518,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 126,933 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.18% of General Motors worth $90,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,036 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

General Motors Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE GM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.76. 9,219,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,445,711. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

