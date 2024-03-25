Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,961 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Zimmer Biomet worth $66,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 441.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.84.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 736,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,326. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

