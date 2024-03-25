Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 15,397 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,397 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $33,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after buying an additional 139,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after buying an additional 123,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after buying an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after buying an additional 194,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.54.

Get Our Latest Report on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $273.18. 200,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,799. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $162.00 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.