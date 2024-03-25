Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 44,834 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,414,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,834 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Delta Air Lines worth $97,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 26,364 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 37,193 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DAL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,450,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201,521. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.