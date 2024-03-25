Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 77,497 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,497 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of XPO worth $47,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in XPO by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in XPO by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,947,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPO traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $129.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average is $90.51.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

