Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,236,164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,727 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of GSK worth $82,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 271.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GSK by 52.9% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,943,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,544. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. As a group, analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

