DouYu International (DOYU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International Price Performance

DOYU stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

DouYu International’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, March 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DouYu International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,204,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 3,602,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 66.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,907,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 97.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,523,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 753,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 510,056 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

