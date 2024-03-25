DouYu International (DOYU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DouYu International Price Performance
DOYU stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.
DouYu International’s stock is set to reverse split on Thursday, March 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DouYu International
About DouYu International
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DouYu International
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.