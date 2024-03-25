Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Roberto Fioroni Purchases 167,179 Shares

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 167,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £135,414.99 ($172,393.37).
Dowlais Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of DWL opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.04) on Monday. Dowlais Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 79.98 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 148 ($1.88). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -1,630.00.
Dowlais Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,000.00%.
About Dowlais Group
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
