DraftKings’ (DKNG) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upgraded DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.52.

DraftKings Price Performance

DraftKings stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,820,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,022,331. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $8,178,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

