DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $54.00 at Susquehanna

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.4 %

DKNG stock opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $48.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at $144,309,698.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $701,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,759 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

