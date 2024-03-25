Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($2.92). The company had revenue of C$47.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

