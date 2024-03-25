Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DRREF opened at C$6.49 on Monday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$5.39 and a 1 year high of C$9.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.55.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

