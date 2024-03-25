Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:DPMLF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.19. 7,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,284. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.67. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $8.08.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.