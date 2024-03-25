E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.50

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 146107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.57.

E3 Lithium Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 12.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.42.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

