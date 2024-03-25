Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Raised to $265.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.50.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $267.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $135.17 and a 12 month high of $267.86.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total value of $429,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,287.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

