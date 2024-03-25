Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Lessened by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 609.4% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $4.70 on Monday, reaching $311.88. 1,701,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,538. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.57. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $317.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

