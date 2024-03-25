Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 3.8% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $4.08 on Monday, reaching $312.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,511. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.57. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $317.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

