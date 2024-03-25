Echo Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 36,426 JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Echo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF makes up about 1.8% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELO. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,292,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,662,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $373,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.90. 108,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $48.71 and a twelve month high of $56.01.

