Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,093. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.