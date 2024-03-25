Echo Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.42. 336,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
